10_13_18 wolf creek 0315.jpg
Caption +

A snowboarder cut a fresh line through the virgin snow on Alberta Face on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado. Wolf Creek was the first ski area in North America to opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now.( AP Photo/The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less

The chill in the air has me thinking about ski season. Get pumped for making some turns with a free ski film, “All In,” by Crested Butte-based Matchstick productions at 7 p.m. Monday at Ivywild School Gym. What I like about this film is that it’s a “ski film that just happens to feature as many women as men,” say the producers. It features spectacular ski segments filmed in 2018 in British Columbia, Alaska, Utah, Washington, Japan and South America. Also, Monarch Mountain resort folks will be on hand, giving away prizes. Watch the trailer: https://goo.gl/8iLi2G.

Tags

Features Reporter/Special Sections Editor

Michelle is a features reporter and special sections editor for the Gazette. A Penn State graduate, she joined the Gazette in 2015.

Load comments