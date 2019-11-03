TV Tonight The soapy, angst-ridden drama on “The Affair” mercifully concludes. In the series finale, it’s Whitney’s wedding day and the Solloways return to Montauk, Long Island, where all the trouble began. 7 p.m., Showtime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
The Community Diabetes Expo at UCHealth Memorial Admin Center, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave., is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday . Free admission and parking. Learn about Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, get diabetes education materials, visit the “Ask the Experts” dietitian booth, get chair massages, eye exams and more. Special speakers throughout the day, including dietitian Laura Tonsits, who will be discussing holiday eating.