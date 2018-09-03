TV tonight
The highly acclaimed documentary “RBG” makes its television premiere. It explores the incredible life and legal legacy of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who in recent years has been celebrated as a pop-culture icon. 7 and 10 p.m., CNN
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
It’s rare that I’ll revisit a television series, but the Netflix original show “The Get Down” has hooked me again. It was canceled after only 11 episodes, but the entertainment and education value makes it well worth the quick watch. Chronicling early hip-hop history in the 1970s disco era, the show follows a group of teenagers in the Bronx during their rise to rap fame. For hip-hop fans who don’t know much about rap history or Grandmaster Flash, “The Get Down” is a must-see. Netflix