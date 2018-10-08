TV tonight
“The Circus” is a four-hour, two-part documentary that explores the colorful history of this popular and distinctly American form of entertainment. The film traces the rise and fall of the gigantic, traveling tented railroad circus and recalls an era when its stars were among the country’s more famous people. 8 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
