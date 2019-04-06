TV TONIGHT
“Native Son” is a TV film based on the novel by Richard Wright. It’s the story of a young African-American (Ashton Sanders) whose eyes are opened to a precarious world of money and power when he is hired as a chauffeur for a wealthy businessman. 8 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Winter has finally come for “Game of Thrones.” The final season of the epic HBO series premieres April 17, and fans eagerly anticipate getting answers that novelist and notorious procrastinator George R. R. Martin has yet to provide in his books. Who will sit on the Iron Throne? How will the Night King be defeated? Will someone finally wipe the smug look off of Cersei’s face? All will be revealed through six episodes, each the length of a feature film. I hate for “Game of Thrones” to end but can’t wait to see how everything gets resolved.