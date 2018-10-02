Award-winning author and journalist Helen Thorpe spent a year in a classroom at Denver’s South High School designed for teenage refugees from Africa, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Central America. Thorpe will talk about the book that resulted from her research, “The Newcomers: Finding Refuge, Friendship and Hope in America,” as part of Pikes Peak Library District’s 2018 All Pikes Peak Reads free program from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Thorpe will address immigration, diversity, multiculturalism and resiliency. Info: ppld.org/appr
Pikes Pick: Free talk by Denver author Helen Thorpe at Library 21c
- By: Michelle Karas
- Updated
- Comments
Michelle Karas
Features Reporter/Special Sections Editor
Michelle is a features reporter and special sections editor for the Gazette. A Penn State graduate, she joined the Gazette in 2015.
Get email notifications on Michelle Karas daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Michelle Karas posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 4
Most Read
-
Army might have found its new rifle in Colorado Springs garage
-
Oregano containers fool smash-and-grab thieves at Colorado Springs marijuana dispensary
-
Southern Colorado bowling alley owner dies in freak accident
-
Paul Klee: Patrick Mahomes proves his point — Broncos should have drafted a quarterback
-
Klee's Rapid Reactions: Chiefs 27, Broncos 23