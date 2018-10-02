100318-ce-newcomers
Award-winning author and journalist Helen Thorpe spent a year in a classroom at Denver’s South High School designed for teenage refugees from Africa, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Central America. Thorpe will talk about the book that resulted from her research, “The Newcomers: Finding Refuge, Friendship and Hope in America,” as part of Pikes Peak Library District’s 2018 All Pikes Peak Reads free program from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Thorpe will address immigration, diversity, multiculturalism and resiliency. Info: ppld.org/appr

