TV Tonight
Even at the age of 50, “Frosty the Snowman” continues to be oh so chill. The beloved animated special, which first aired in 1969, returns to the airwaves and we bet that there’s still some magic left in that ol’ silk hat of his. 7 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Put down your credit card, step away from the computer and do something that will bring a rosy glow to your sallow winter cheeks or help you bond with friends and family. On Black Friday, UCHealth will offer free ice skating at Sertich Ice Center and Monument Ice Rinks. Too chilly? Check out a free screening of “Frozen 2” at AMC Classic. There are plenty of other free offerings around the state as well. uchealth.org/extraordinary/checkout