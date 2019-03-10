TV tonight
A star-studded lineup of artists gathers to pay r-e-s-p-e-c-t to the legendary Aretha Franklin, who died last summer. “Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul” features appearances by Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Janelle Monae, Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, Patti LaBelle, John Legend and more. 8 p.m., CBS
Yum. Free Pancake Day. Head for any IHOP on Tuesday for your own short stack of the original buttermilks. As you fill your tummies, you’ll hear about one of the three children’s charities to benefit. Money raised here stays here for children to go to Shriners Hospitals for Children. Elsewhere: Children’s Miracle Network of Hospitals and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Since 2006, Free Pancake Day has raised more than $30 million.