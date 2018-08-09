fossil.jpg
(Courtesy of Fossil Craft Beer, Facebook)
In an ever-crowding Colorado Springs-area brewery scene — Metric Brewing is the latest newcomer — don’t overlook Fossil Craft Beer Co. at 2845 Ore Mill Road, Suite 1. It’s easy to miss, hiding in the corner of a strip mall beside U.S. 24. Ask a Fossil loyalist what you’re missing. The “caveman” club members enjoy the latest creations in exclusive mugs. Those creations, by the way, are becoming more ambitious. At last visit, I thought I was drinking a strawberry milkshake. See more of our Pikes Picks and ways to fun around Colorado Springs.

