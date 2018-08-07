TV TONIGHT “Wrecked,” the delirious “Lost”-like comedy, returns for a second season. Will the plane-crash survivors get off that godforsaken island? Probably not until the show gets canceled. 8 p.m., TBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
In an ever-crowding local brewery scene — Metric Brewing is the latest newcomer — don’t overlook Fossil Craft Beer Co. at 2845 Ore Mill Road, Suite 1. It’s easy to miss, hiding in the corner of a strip mall beside U.S. 24. Ask a Fossil loyalist what you’re missing. The “caveman” club members enjoy the latest creations in exclusive mugs. Those creations, by the way, are becoming more ambitious. At last visit, I thought I was drinking a strawberry milkshake.