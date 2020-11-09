I love pretty much anything having to do with Broadway musicals. The 2019 biographical miniseries “Fosse/Verdon” is no exception. It chronicles the fraught relationship of director and choreographer Bob Fosse and actor and dancer Gwen Verdon. Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams excel in their roles, particularly Williams, who won a Golden Globe for her efforts. It’s on Hulu; hulu.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: 'Fosse/Verdon' a look at troubled show business relationship
Tags
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
After 50 years in Colorado Springs, this German eatery has become a staple
-
Missing Colorado Springs child Christopher Abeyta featured in Netflix series
-
Second restaurant opens in former train station in downtown Colorado Springs
-
A new hot dog and barbecue restaurant that Colorado Springs residents can crave
-
Colorado Springs bar unveils menu featuring flavors from Germany, Korea