Transformed PigLatin offers ‘food for the people’
TV tonight “The Incredible Dr. Pol” launches its 13th season as unflappable veterinarian Jan Pol, 76, travels all over rural Michigan to care for every family pet and head of livestock in need of his expertise. 7 p.m., Nat Geo
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
A once-beloved food truck is now a bricks-and-mortar masterpiece. A masterpiece, of course, is in the eye of the beholder — the graffiti adorning the walls and the colorful, mind-bending artworks hanging elsewhere are not masterpieces in the classic sense. But “classic” isn’t PigLatin’s thing. The cocina (2825 Dublin Blvd.) blasts the beats and channels a rebel spirit with “food for the people” that twists and turns between Latin American, Caribbean and Korean. On one side of the menu are $3 tacos. On the other side are choices such as fried chicken smothered in cheese and chili sauce, and kimchi quesadillas.