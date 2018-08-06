I’ll take the Blackberry Vanilla Iced Latte at Kairos Coffee House over ice cream any day. Creamy sweet berry on the bottom and yummy coffee and milk on top. Hurry and order one, because this refreshing treat is a seasonal offering at the cafe, open about four years at 505 Popes Bluff Trail, off Garden of the Gods Road. They serve breakfast and lunch in addition to all the coffee drinks you’d expect, plus surprises such as the Tonic Espresso. I’ll try that next time. Kairoscoffeehouse.com
TV TONIGHT
As Season 4 of “Better Call Saul” begins, Chuck’s tragic death accelerates Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman. Now Jimmy takes steps into the criminal world that will jeopardize his future as a lawyer — and his relationship with Kim. 7 p.m., AMC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service