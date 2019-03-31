Timothy Showalter, the frontman of folk rock project Strand of Oaks, says on the band website that his new album “wasn’t supposed to be here.” That was “until a text from my friend, Carl Broemel.” Thank you, Carl. Clearly, Showalter has a lot to give, as proved by “Eraserland.” Running a dreamy 6 minutes, the lead song “Weird Ways” is a prime example of his ability to take listeners away with both lyrics and instruments.
Pikes Pick: Folk rock project Strand of Oaks takes listeners away
Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
