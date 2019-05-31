TV tonight
When David Milch’s searing Western left the air in 2006, it was denied a proper ending. Now, 13 years later, the show’s fans finally get the closure they craved with “Deadwood: The Movie,” a film that reunites us with saloon owner Al Swearengen (Ian McShane), Sheriff Seth Bullock (Timothy Olyphant) and others as they gather to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. 6 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Three years after the death of The Greatest comes the ultimate celebration of his life. HBO’s two-part documentary, “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali,” explores the boxer’s rise to cultural prominence in nearly three loaded hours of recordings and previously unseen footage. Fans will relish some of his early fights as skinny Cassius Clay. But the film is for casual viewers, too. Producer LeBron James has said he hopes it’ll be an education for future generations.