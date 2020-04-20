Taffy Brodesser-Akner has a way with her celebrity profiles, bringing to life such Hollywood stars as Bradley Cooper, Britney Spears and Ethan Hawke. I was curious what her first novel, last year’s “Fleishman is in Trouble,” would be like. It’s the story of Toby Fleishman, a 40-something in the midst of a divorcewith his Type-A, seemingly heartless wife. Or is she? The story turns upside down along the way, to bring you her startling point of view. Find it online for $17.29 at Amazon.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: 'Fleishman is in Trouble' is dense, juicy read
