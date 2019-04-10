I never watched the Bravo TV series “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” that ran from 2003 to 2007, so Netflix’s reboot is new to me. “Queer Eye,” now in season three, premiered last year, and I am loving it. Five gay men help a few lucky folks with hair, skin, fashion, food, interior design and self-worth. Recipients include a couple of single fathers, a middle-aged female prison guard and a pair of sisters who own a barbecue joint in Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan, Antoni, Tan, Karamo and Bobby are kind, generous and present with these souls, transforming them into more confident, happy people.
Pikes Pick: Five 'Queer Eye' guys dispense style and happiness
- By: Jennifer Mulson
Updated
- Comments
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
