TV Tonight The most famous family conflict in American history is examined in “The Feud.” It’s a documentary that examines how the Hatfield-McCoy battles evolved into a mythic American tale of jealousy, rage and revenge. 10 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Take a trip to Paris without bothering with airfare. Head to The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., for Crepe Day, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, to enjoy sweet and savory crepes prepared by chef Blandine Mazeran. The savory menu includes gruyère ($7), ham and gruyère ($8), ham, gruyère and egg ($9) and brie, walnut and honey ($9). Sweet crepes cost $4.62 and include sugar and butter, housemade salted butter caramel, housemade jam, Nutella. A 15 percent discount for ordering crepes online before the event. Details: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.