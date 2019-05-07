TV tonight
“Texicanas” is a reality series set in San Antonio, Texas, that follows a stylish group of female sophisticates who grapple with the ongoing challenges of American culture while still finding ways to honor their heritage and traditions. 8 p.m., Bravo
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
North-siders: Get to know your new neighborhood brewery. Lost Friend Brewing Co. (2458 Montebello Square Drive) fills a craft beer gap along Academy Boulevard, set in the same shopping center as Bicycle Village and Epic Mountain Gear. It’s spacious — though seating was limited at times in April, as it goes in a brewery’s first month. Kudos to Lost Friend for keeping the taps flowing and maintaining a good variety. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.