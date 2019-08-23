TV Tonight
We love the names of the mechanical combatants in “BattleBots.” Tonight, Vlad the Impaler, OverKill, Gammatron and KillerHurtz, among others, compete in the robotic demotion derby. 9 p.m., Discovery
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
For those, like me, who are fans of mindless television, “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team” is a perfect 10. The show follows director Kelli Finglass and choreographer Judy Trammell as they take 400 of the best dancers in the nation and select 36 for the coming football season. If you can’t kick high enough to give yourself a nose bleed, as five-year veteran Lacey did during her first training camp, you are cut. You have to have the look, the talent and the brain. The 14th season just started, so now is the perfect time to jump into the show. Find it on Google Play, Youtube or CMT.