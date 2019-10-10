The Fall Chile Class at Savory Spice Store, 110 N. Tejon St., is a great place to pick up ideas for autumn meals. Susanna Maestas, owner of Susanna’s Comfort Cuisine, will show you how to make roasted chile and corn salsa with chile-dusted chips, pumpkin soup with avocado creama, enchiladas with New Mexico chile sauce and ghost (chile) truffles. Cost is $40. Classes fill quickly. Call 633-8803 or visit the shop.

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Tags

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments