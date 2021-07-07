On a hot summer day, you want something refreshing to drink. Here's a solution: A glass of frosé, or frozen rosé. Head to Bird Tree Cafe in downtown Colorado Springs, where the frozen pink drink is always on tap and ready to cool you off. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Find frosé in Colorado Springs to cool off this summer
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
Event Listings
Heading out of town? Here are some music, stage and art event around the state of Colorado.
