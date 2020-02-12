The Bench Restaurant

The Bench Restaurant (Located at: 424 S. Nevada) Wednesday September 12, 2018.

Cincinnati chili is polarizing. You either love it, hate it or have no idea what the stuff is. If you dig the style made famous by Skyline, the Ohio-based restaurant chain, you don’t have to miss out just because we’re outside the Midwest. The Bench, 424 S. Nevada Ave., serves four-way Cincinnati chili that tastes just like home (if your home is Cincinnati). It’s $12.95 and guaranteed to fill you up. You’ll also find solid happy hour deals and burgers at the sports bar.

