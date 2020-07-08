Swirl Wine Bar has one of the cutest patios in Manitou Springs. The eatery’s outdoor space goes beyond the alley you see at first. There’s a cozy and spacious patio hidden in the back. It makes Swirl a perfect place to sip and snack away. — Amanda Hancock
Pikes Pick: Find a hidden and cute patio at Manitou Springs restaurant
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
