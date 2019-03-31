Graphic.jpg
The Get on Board event will be held April 23 at Cornerstone Hall at Colorado College. 

You’ve heard of speed dating. What about speed boarding? Leadership Pikes Peak is hosting a Get On Board event that brings together local organizations seeking board members with those who have professional skills and want to get involved. If you’ve thought about giving some time to a cause you believe in, here’s a chance to make a connection. The free event will be at 4:30 p.m. April 23 in Cornerstone Hall at Colorado College. To register, visit goo.gl/Sq283k

