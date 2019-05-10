TV tonight
As “Avengers: Endgame” tears it up at the box office, “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns to significantly less fanfare. Scattered across the galaxy, the team works to find its footing in the wake of losing Coulson. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
As the weather starts to heat up, I look forward to making frequent visits to one of my favorite local hangouts, BJ’s Velvet Freez (1511 N. Union Blvd.). It opened as a Tastee Freez in 1954 but became BJ’s when Bob and Jesse bought it in 1970. The Houger family has owned BJ’s since 1989 and has maintained the high-quality food and service that has made the drive-thru a Colorado Springs institution. The BJ’s menu features French fries, burgers and sandwiches, but I’m a sucker for a Boston Shake — an ice cream sundae on top of a shake. Pure gluttony!