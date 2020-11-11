Finally. We have a song just for Thanksgiving. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector gives some much needed musical attention to the traditions of watching football, filling plates and family in his heartfelt new release, "The Thanksgiving Song." It sounds like a classic. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Finally, there's a really good Thanksgiving song
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
