Dafne Keen stars in the fantastical adaptation of Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy “His Dark Materials.” The epic series follows Lyra, a brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. 7 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Aw, geez man. I’ve been waiting a long time for new episodes of “Rick and Morty.” What’s that? My long wait is about to end. Oooh wee, season four starts Sunday on Adult Swim. That’s exciting. Fans of the adventures of genius Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty have been waiting two years for a new season. A trailer for season four released in October stated the start date, but much to everyone’s surprise it looks to only be five episodes. Not that it matters to “Rick and Morty” fans. We’ll take whatever we can get.