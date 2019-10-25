Friends, Romans, horror movie fans. Allow me to invite you to the Three Nights of Horror Film Festival, complete with all flavors of scary flicks. The chilling festival takes place Friday through Sunday in Cottonwood Center for the Arts’ theater and is replete with beer from Iron Bird Brewing Co. and Cerberus Brewing Co. A $25 weekend pass is available and features two drinks, a pint glass and access to all 11 films, which includes a bunch of oldies such as “Phantasm,” “Blood Feast,” “Carnival of Souls” and “House on Haunted Hill.” Individual $5 tickets are also available; horror2019.eventive.org.

