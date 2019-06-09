TV tonight
James Corden is our host for the 73rd annual Tony Awards, celebrating the very best of Broadway. The musical “Hadestown” tops the list of nominations with 14, followed by “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” with 12. 7 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Yee-haw! Fiddles, Vittles and Vino returns to Rock Ledge Ranch, 3105 Gateway Road. Gate opens at 2:30, with food and wine at 3 p.m. June 16. For $50 (until Sunday, when price goes up $10), and $20 for kids younger than 13, you get food, beer or wine samples from 26 vendors to enjoy with tunes from four bluegrass bands. Visit fiddlesvittlesandvino.com.