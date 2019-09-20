TV Tonight
“Criminal” is a new and extremely stripped- down police procedural. The action is confined exclusively to those tense moments during an interrogation and the conflict between the cops and the prime suspect. No car chases. No gunbattles. Just heated discussions. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Farm and Art Fest at The Margarita at Pine Creek, 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, is where you can meet and greet the farmers and artists who contribute to the Colorado Farm & Art Market. For $75 a person or $150 per couple, you can dine from a farm-to-table buffet featuring ingredients from local farmers and ranchers. Sip free samples of Sette Dolori wines and local breweries. Live music and silent auction. Get tickets during CFAM weekly market days or at farmandartmarket.com.