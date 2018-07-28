TV TONIGHT
Vivica A. Fox stars in the TV movie “The Wrong Cruise.” Billed as “escapist fun,” it’s a thriller that follows a mother and her teen daughter as they take a trip for some much-needed bonding. Ah, but bad things soon happen. 6 p.m., Lifetime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
One of the more fun places to shop for clothes now adds a special summer garden party and flea market. The fun runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at Eve’s Revolution, 1312 W. Colorado Ave., in Old Colorado City. See what’s new at Eve’s and tour the garden, where a variety of vendors will be on hand, and, out front, Delilah’s Fashion Truck. A percentage from sales benefits the Assistance League of Colorado Springs and its Operation School Bell clothing program. evesrevolution.com