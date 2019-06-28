TV tonight On “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” after finding themselves in yet another gambling dilemma, a mysterious stranger offers Enoch and Fitz a ride home where, it turns out, two Shrikes aren’t better than one. (6 p.m., ABC)
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
It won’t win an Oscar anytime soon, but I enjoyed Netflix’s Amy Poehler-directed “Wine Country” on a recent soggy Sunday night. It’s a who’s who from “Saturday Night Live,” with favorites Poehler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Ana Gasteyer, plus Emily Spivey and Liz Cackowski, who co-wrote the screenplay with Poehler. It’s a bit cliche — six longtime friends who met while working at a Chicago pizza joint reunite in Napa to celebrate one character’s 50th birthday. But the same humor these women brought to “SNL” is on display here, particularly with Rudolph, who randomly bursts into comedic song and silly character voices.