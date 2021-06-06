Roman Polanski

In this May 2, 2018 photo director Roman Polanski appears at an international film festival. (AP Photo)

 STR

I’m making a concerted effort to watch old movies. Most recently? Director Roman Polanski’s 1974 film noir “Chinatown.” What I didn’t expect was to fall in love with the amazing soundtrack. It’s a mere 31 minutes, but in that short time, composer Jerry Goldsmith creates moody music alchemy. I found it streaming for free on Spotify. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

