TV Tonight
Jason Momoa makes a big splash as the title character in “Aquaman.” The 2018 feature film follows the DC Comics superhero as he strives to preserve the balance between the surface world and the ancient civilization of Atlantis. (9 p.m., HBO).
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Animal lover friends, I’ve hit the jackpot: live cams on the website explore.org. Explore is a philanthropic live nature cam network and documentary live channel, and I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to stop watching. They offer live broadcasts of bears, birds, oceans, dogs, cats, sanctuaries and more. I’m loving the brown bears fishing for salmon at Brooks Falls in Alaska’s Katmai National Park, as well as the arctic snowy owls in Barrow, Alaska, and the adorable rascals at Happiness Village Baby Panda Park in Gengda, Sichuan, China.