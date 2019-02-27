liquor
Coaltrain Wine & Spirits doesn’t need more praise. Drink lovers of every kind have made it a go-to haven on Uintah Street just east of Interstate 25. But allow me to make my appreciation known after a recent visit. I was feeling adventurous in the overwhelming beer section, and the friendly Mason escorted me from fridge to fridge, picking out cans that would form a delectable six-pack. That’s the thing about Coaltrain. It’s here to expand our knowledge and our palates.

