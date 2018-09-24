After hearing many fans of Recreational Equipment rave about members-only REI garage sales, I had to investigate. I signed up for a lifetime REI membership and dragged myself out of bed for an early morning of rummaging. I arrived early, but the event was packed with eager shoppers picking up items that were up to 70 percent off. Most were customer returns, still practically new. I copped my first pair of Chaco sandals at 60 percent off. For the next sale, I’ll definitely be up even earlier and preparing my wallet for the crazy good deals. Rei.com
Pikes Pick: Excellent items for early bird REI members
