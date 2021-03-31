63rd Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room

Aaron Dessner, from left, Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff pose in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

 Jordan Strauss - invision linkable, Invision

When it comes to putting out new music, Taylor Swift just won’t quit. The pop star last week released a new song, “You All Over Me,” which she wrote in 2008. It’s just a sneak peek of Swift’s upcoming re-recorded version of “Fearless.” — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

