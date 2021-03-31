When it comes to putting out new music, Taylor Swift just won’t quit. The pop star last week released a new song, “You All Over Me,” which she wrote in 2008. It’s just a sneak peek of Swift’s upcoming re-recorded version of “Fearless.” — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Even more new Taylor Swift tunes
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
2021 Easter events
Entertainment events to attend in and around Colorado Springs
