TV tonight
“Minding the Gap,” nominated for an Oscar for best documentary feature, makes its broadcast debut on “POV.” The coming-of-age story gives viewers an intimate look into friendships initiated via a passion for skateboarding and cemented by shared experience. 10 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Getting back with an ex, or at least contemplating it, is probably something many of us have in common. Apparently Netflix agrees, as its original dating show “Back With the Ex” is streaming now. The season, set in Australia, features four couples who dated decades or a few years back. Half of each former couple couldn’t stop thinking about their ex and wondered if there was a chance to rekindle the ol’ love train. One episode in, and I’m already trying to predict who might make it and who probably should have moved on when they broke up the first time; netflix.com.