Warning: “First Reformed” is not that feel-good movie you might be seeking. But if you’re one of those cinephiles who heeds the word of critics, you should check this one out. It’s one of the year’s best, they say. Ethan Hawke plays the pastor of a historic church. He sits in the rectory, pouring out his soul in a journal while also emptying liquor bottles, his life clearly in shambles. That’s the dark start to a story that gets darker, as the pastor’s fear for the world worsens.
Pikes Pick: Ethan Hawke shines in dark story
- By: Seth Boster
- Updated
- Comments
Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
