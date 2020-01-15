TV Tonight
“68 Whiskey” is a new comedic drama that follows the lives of a group of Army medics stationed at a base in Afghanistan nicknamed “The Orphanage.” The medics rely on friendship, vices and a shared sense of purpose to carry them through a dangerous (and sometimes absurd) world. 9 p.m., Paramount Network
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
The Denver Museum of Nature and Science feels like an escape. It feels that way in the wildlife exhibits, the halls where animals and their exotic habitats across the globe have been remarkably crafted, large and sweeping and transporting viewers. Elsewhere, you can travel back to prehistoric times and walk among ancient beast replicas. And at a new exhibit, you can learn more about a Colorado Springs fossil discovery. Tickets at dmns.org $18.95 for adults, $13.95 for youth, but check for the museum’s monthly free days.