TV tonight
Sitcom veterans Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold star in the new series “The Neighborhood.” It’s about the cultural and personality clashes that happen when a friendly Midwestern white guy moves his family into a predominantly black Los Angeles neighborhood. 7 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I’ll never have enough money to charter my own yacht, but I can live it vicariously through “Below Deck.” The Bravo reality TV series, which returns Tuesday for its sixth season, focuses a super yacht’s crew members and their shenanigans and hijinks as they wait on demanding guests. The cast is great, led by Kenny Loggins lookalike and grumpy man of the sea Capt. Lee, who has to keep up with a young, attractive crew that attracts trouble through a lack of impulse control. It’s enjoyable, escapist fun.