I’ll never have enough money to charter my own yacht, but I can live the lifestyle vicariously through “Below Deck.” The Bravo reality TV series, which returns Tuesday for its sixth season, focuses on a super yacht’s crew members' and their shenanigans and hijinks as they wait on demanding guests. The cast is great, led by Kenny Loggins lookalike and grumpy man of the sea Captain Lee, who has to keep up with a young, attractive crew that attracts trouble through a lack of impulse control. It’s enjoyable, escapist fun.
Pikes Pick: Escape reality with a super yacht crew in "Below Deck"
