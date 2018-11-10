TV tonight
So far, “It’s Christmas, Eve” is our favorite goofy title for a holiday TV movie. LeAnn Rimes plays Eve Morgan, a Scrooge-like school superintendent who specializes in slashing budgets — until she meets a handsome music teacher. 6 p.m., Hallmark
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
What looks like merely a gold-painted shipping container outside the Ent Center for the Arts is actually a repeat engagement of the Portal Project. If you missed it last year, you have another chance to come “face to face” to chat with someone in Berlin, Gaza, Yangon, Erbil, Mexico City and various U.S. sites also using a portal. It’s as if you’re in the same room. The Portal Project is at the Ent Center through Thursday. Register for a free 20-minute session at sharedstudios.com/uccs/.