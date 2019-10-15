TV Tonight
“Treadstone” is a new, action-packed international thriller inspired by the novels of Robert Ludlum. It follows the sleeper agents of a CIA black-ops organization who are “awakened” under Treadstone’s control and sent to perform dangerous missions. 9 p.m., USA
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
There’s something magical about viewing things from above. As Earthbound humans, we rarely see things from that vantage point. This is why I’m looking forward to the PBS four-part series “Life From Above,” which debuts Oct. 23. The show captures the planet’s unique movements and changes, all viewed from space. The premiere episode shows weather on the move and features hurricanes on the Gulf Coast and rains in Africa. There’s also a segment on the greatest delta on Earth, which you’ve likely never heard of — the Sundarbans. The change it goes through in relatively short periods of time is fascinating.