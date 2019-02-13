TV tonight
"This Is Us" fans who have been yearning to know Beth's (Susan Kelechi Watson) back story get their wish with a moving episode titled "Our Little Island Girl." Beth's trip home to care for her mother (Phylicia Rashad) sparks an unexpected realization. 8 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I haven’t watched many of the films nominated for this year’s Academy Awards. I’ve only viewed about half of the Best Picture nominees, and half of those I’ve only seen because they’re on Netflix. I've never even heard of some movies nominated for Oscars. I know who Glenn Close is, of course, but what’s “The Wife”? Same with Willem Dafoe in “At Eternity’s Gate.” That said, the Academy Awards are like the Super Bowl: Even if you don’t know the players, you’ll find something to enjoy. Maybe it’s the clothes, the spectacle or maybe we just like it when Hollywood gets it wrong. And no, I’m not still bitter about “The Shawshank Redemption” losing Best Picture to “Forrest Gump” or the Seahawks not handing off the ball to Marshawn Lynch in Super Bowl XLIX.