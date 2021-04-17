Wear your jammies during a virtual Celebrate Youth in the Arts breakfast supporting the Youth Symphony and Children’s Chorale, both performing. 7:30 a.m. Thursday, tickets 2 for $50, showtix4u.com/event-details/49345 — Linda Navarro
Pikes Pick: Enjoy Youth Symphony and Colorado Springs Children's Chorale during breakfast
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
