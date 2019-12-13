TV Tonight
As the third and final season of “Marvel’s Runaways” launches, the kid superheroes frantically search for their captured friends Chase, Gert and Karolina. They wind up going head to head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie — or more accurately, the child she’s carrying. Hulu
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Railroad Earth’s music evokes something old, something born around the fire with guitars and fiddles. It’s something lasting, too.The band’s new single, “The Great Divide,” resonates and makes fans all the more excited for the album dropping next year. Until then, the group blending bluegrass and jazz will keep Coloradans happy with an ambitious concert schedule: Dec. 27 and 28 at The Stanley in Estes Park; Jan. 28 and 29 in Aspen followed by two nights in Frisco; and finishing Feb. 1 at Denver’s Mission Ballroom.