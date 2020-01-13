TV Tonight
“The New Pope” is the follow-up to 2017’s “The Young Pope.” In the nine-part drama series, John Malkovich succeeds Jude Law as the leader of the Roman Catholic Church. He plays a charming and sophisticated moderate English aristocrat with some secrets to hide. 8 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
