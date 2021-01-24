Have a taste of Poland without the expense of airfare. Order pierogies from Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen, 6628 Delmonico Drive (in Boz’s Catering Kitchen). Wife and husband Dominika Mills and Zachary Short make hundreds ofdumplings daily with various fillings. Visit facebook.com/mikaspierogikitchen. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Enjoy a taste of Poland at Mika's Pierogi Kitchen
Tags
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Event Listings
- By Carlotta Olson carlotta.olson@gazette.com
- Updated
- Comments
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
- By Carlotta Olson carlotta.olson@gazette.com
-
- Comments
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
-
- Comments
Looking for live music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
- BY CARLOTTA OLSON The Gazette
- Updated
- Comments
Looking for live music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
- By Carlotta Olson carlotta.olson@gazette.com
- Updated
- Comments
Looking for live music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
Pikes Picks
Most Read
-
Joe Kenda on his new series, the pandemic and why criminals are morons | Q&A
-
Commodores musician, who found healing energy in Colorado Springs, reflects on fame and power of music
-
Follow along as a Colorado Springs woman transforms VW bus into coffee shop
-
New downtown Colorado Springs gallery features taxidermy works
-
A Colorado Springs tribute band keeps Led Zeppelin tunes alive