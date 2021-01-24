Pierogi

Pierogies from Mika's Pierogi Kitchen

Have a taste of Poland without the expense of airfare. Order pierogies from Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen, 6628 Delmonico Drive (in Boz’s Catering Kitchen). Wife and husband Dominika Mills and Zachary Short make hundreds ofdumplings daily with various fillings. Visit facebook.com/mikaspierogikitchen. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette, The Gazette

